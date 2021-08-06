Theaters in Puducherry reopen with 50 pc capacity

Amid declining COVID-19 cases, theatres in Puducherry on Friday reopened with 50 per cent capacity after the government's order.

Theaters have been closed for the past six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Amid declining COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, the government decided to reopen the theatres for audiences.

While speaking to ANI, Prabhu, owner of Cinema Halliday said, "Audience came with 50 per cent occupancy."

He also emphasised that all the government's COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry has recorded 888 cases in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

