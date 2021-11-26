There are people who consider killers as innocent: J-K DGP as Mehbooba Mufti raises doubts over encounter

After People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts over an encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh area, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that some people have started considering killers as innocent people.

"There are people who understand the reality but try to say something which is away from reality. There are people who have started looking at killers as innocent people," Singh said when asked that Mehbooba Mufti is casting aspersions on the encounter that took place on Wednesday.

Three terrorists were killed in the encounter on Wednesday including a top commander of The Resistance Force (TRF).

According to the police, the terrorists were identified as terrorist commanders of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) Mehran Yaseen Shalla, a resident of Jamalatta Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Babhar Pulwama and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Nikloora Pulwama.

As per police records, the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-taiba (TRF) and part of the group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Mehbooba Mufti, who has previously served as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had alleged that the official version was "far from truth" and not in line with "ground realities". Referring to the Hyderpora encounter in which two people were killed, Mufti said that "legitimate doubts are looming" over the authenticity of the Rambagh encounter.

"After yesterday's alleged encounter at Rambagh legitimate doubts are looming over its authenticity. As per reports & witnesses, it seems that the firing was one-sided. Again the official version far from the truth is not in line with ground realities as seen in Shopian, HMT & Hyderpora," Mufti tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

