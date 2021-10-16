"They are my parents, not animals in a zoo"; Manmohan Singh's daughter slam Mandaviya for 'walking in with photographer'

Former Prime Minister of the country and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital due to health problems. Many leaders are visiting the AIIMS to inquire about Manmohan Singh's health. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvi had gone to the hospital to meet Manmohan Singh. This time, however, Manmohan Singh's daughter Daman Singh expressed outrage. "She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo," Daman Singh said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya had gone to the AIIMS hospital to visit former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This time a photographer was with him. Manmohan Singh's wife asked the photographer to go out. However, he ignored them and took a photo of Manmohan Singh. Manmohan Singh's daughter Daman Singh expressed her displeasure over this.

Daman Singh said that her mother was very upset because a photographer had entered the room along with the minister.

But when she insisted that the photographer leave the room, "she was completely ignored".

"She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo," Daman Singh said.