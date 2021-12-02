Thinking that without Congress anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream: KC Venugopal

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at the Congress by saying that no UPA is left now, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without the Congress is merely a dream.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "Everybody knows the reality of Indian politics. Thinking that without Congress anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream."

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.

The TMC leader statement on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she is meeting leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Pawar too tweeted a photograph of the meeting with the TMC leader at his residence here.

"Pleased to meet CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people", Pawar tweeted.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mamata noted that a firm alternative course should be made to fight against "ongoing fascism".

"A firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad ji is the senior-most leader and I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad ji said. There is no UPA," the West Bengal CM said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor