Those having digital skills in greater demand by global companies in the post-COVID situation: Karnataka Minister

Those who have digital skills have been in greater demand by global companies in the post-COVID situation, said Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday.

He attended a workshop on National Education Policy (NEP-2020) at KLE college in Belagavi.

Briefing media persons, Narayana said, "The tender process and administrative approval with regard to the construction of University (RCU) have been completed. The government land of 750 acres located in the city is in the position of the department of defence and efforts are being made to get that back. The government has the intention of setting up a software park in the said location. Besides this, the old software technology park will also be developed."

"In the post-COVID situation, those who have digital skills have been in greater demand by global companies and are availing services directly from them. Now, one who has digital talent has himself become an organization and home itself has turned into an office. Even a person from a tiny village can work from his home itself if he/she has the required skills. By realizing this, the government has initiated KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) and 'Beyond Bengalur' programs," he added.

When asked about critical remarks on National Education Policy (NEP), Narayana said that NEP which is rooted in Indianness aspires to build a strong India by empowering the students.

( With inputs from ANI )

