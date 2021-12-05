Threatened over love, Delhi man procures illegal pistol; held

New Delhi, Dec 5 Two people were arrested with an illegal firearm and live cartridges, which, they claimed, were purchased for their own safety, Delhi Police said Sunday.

According to a police official, the duo identified as Vikas, 20, and his cousin Prashant, 23, were apprehended on the intervening night of December 4-5 by a police patrolling team in the area of Dariyapur police station.

Vikas was found in possession of one country-made pistol, along with one live cartridge inside the barrel, while Prashant had two live cartridges. It was also revealed that both the accused persons wanted to try the firearm in an open field.

During investigation, it came out that Vikas had a love affair with a girl in his village Alipur and recently when he went to meet the girl, her family members came to know about it and threatened him. Thereafter, Vikas purchased the weapon and cartridges from a person in Haryana's Sonepat for his safety.

Vikas and his cousin were ready to use the weapon, but were arrested beforehand, police said.

"An FIR has been registered and further investigation is under process," the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor