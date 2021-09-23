Three arrested for selling whale vomit, valued at over Rs 1 crore in the market

Three people have been arrested from Kochi for selling rare whale ambergris worth more than Rs 1 crore. The Department of Environment and Forests said further investigation is underway and efforts are underway to nab other accused involved in the crime.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Lakshadweep forest officials had left for Kochi for the operation. Lakshadweep forest officials on Wednesday arrested three people from the Kochi islands for selling whale ambergris. Also, 1.4 kg whale ambergris (1 kg black ambergris and 400 gm white ambergris) were seized from them, with a market value of more than Rs 1 crore. The sale of whale vomit is prohibited under the Wildlife (Conservation) Act, 1972.

What is Whale Ambergris?

The vomit of a whale is called ambergris. This substance comes out of the whale's stomach. Whales eat a lot of things in the sea, some of which are digestible and some are not digestible. Things that are not digested come out of through vomit. These objects form a waxy mass and passes out like feces and can take years to form.

Why is whale vomit so expensive?

This vomit is produced by the whale's digestive system. Although this vomit smells bad, it is used to make perfume. This makes the perfume last longer on the body. That is why perfume companies buy it at a very expensive price. In addition, it is also believed to be used in some traditional medicines.