Three-day legislative Assembly session starts in Mizoram
By ANI | Published: September 7, 2021 12:18 PM2021-09-07T12:18:01+5:302021-09-07T12:25:17+5:30
Three-day Assembly session has started in Mizoram from Tuesday, informed an official source.
Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo a detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9.
According to the official, two Government bills -- the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021 will be tabled during the three-day session.
At least 258 starred questions have been received by the Assembly Secretariat to be answered during the session.
Besides, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted.
( With inputs from ANI )
