Three held for selling, mortgaging gram sabha land in Delhi

Three people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly selling and mortgaging gram sabha land in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Tyagi, Shiv Kumar Tyagi and Dheeraj Tyagi.

The total land in question is 32 bighas, located in Kamal Pur Majra, Burari area of Delhi, which was sold in an unauthorised manner, the police stated.

A case was registered on basis of complaints by S. Ramandeep Singh, Dharmbir Tyagi and Suman Tyagi in 2019. They have been involved in more similar cases.

The accused along with their associates sold gram sabha land in the village Kamal Pur Majra, Burari in Delhi in an unauthorised manner. They also have obtained loans from a finance company by pledging the land where the present accused were signed as witness and guarantor, the police claimed.

Sunil Tyagi and Shiv Kumar Tyagi were arrested by police from their hideouts.

Police issued a message for the general public as well, asking them to be smart while investing. It also asked people to check the identity of the seller of the property, revenue records and ownership of land from concerned authorities before making any purchase.

