Three non-Kashmiri workers shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Three non-Kashmiri labourers who were fired upon by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir are residents of Bihar, said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) sources.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, 2 non-locals were killed and 1 injured," J-K police said.

As per the CID sources, "Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar."

The Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces cordoned off the area. Further details awaited.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday said that at least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after a spate of targeted civilian killings in the UT is being witnessed.

Earlier a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The hawker, Arbind Kumar Sah, and another Sagir Ahmad from UP, was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, the police said.

"Terrorists fired at two non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arbind Kumar Sah from Banka in Bihar died in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh is critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been sealed and searches are on," the Union Territory's police said in a tweet earlier.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the killing of two civilians by terrorists in Pulwama and assured that the perpetrators of the attacks will be punished soon.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha wrote, "I strongly condemn the brutal killings of Arvind Kumar Shah and Sagir Ahmad by terrorists. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. UT government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."Sinha, while expressing grief on the matter said that they will have to pay "a very heavy price for killing innocent civilians."

He said, "Perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be punished soon. We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and their ecosystem. They will have to pay a very heavy price for killing innocent civilians. I urge people to speak in one voice and join hands in the fight against terror."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor