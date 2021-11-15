Three NSCN-KYA terrorists neutralised by Assam Rifles troops during encounter in Arunachal's Longding

Three terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) were neutralised during an encounter with troops of 6 Assam Rifles in Longding district in South Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

After the encounter, the troops of Assam Rifles seized one AK-47, one MQ (Chinese copy of AK-47) and one Heckler Koche rifle from the terrorists.

( With inputs from ANI )

