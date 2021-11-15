Three NSCN-KYA terrorists neutralised by Assam Rifles troops during encounter in Arunachal's Longding
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 07:12 PM2021-11-15T19:12:12+5:302021-11-15T19:20:07+5:30
Three terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) were neutralised during an encounter with troops of 6 Assam Rifles in Longding district in South Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Three terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) were neutralised during an encounter with troops of 6 Assam Rifles in Longding district in South Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.
After the encounter, the troops of Assam Rifles seized one AK-47, one MQ (Chinese copy of AK-47) and one Heckler Koche rifle from the terrorists.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app