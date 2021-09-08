Three persons from 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' terrorist outfit arrested in Poonch

Three persons from 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' terrorist outfit have been arrested on Wednesday in the Poonch district.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police in Poonch, Liaqat Ali said, "Three persons from 'Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' terrorist outfit arrested for attempting to revive militancy in Poonch. Two pistols, four grenades and 100 rounds have been recovered."

"Accused have been arrested from Kirni area," he added.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor