Three ragpickers die after consuming liquor thrown in garbage dump in UP's Aligarh

Three ragpickers from Jewar died after consuming liquor they had found from a garbage dump in Aligarh's Tappal town, said police on Wednesday.

The three deceased have been identified as Vijay, Jiggo and Vijjo all residents of Jewar.

"While collecting plastic and scrap, they found some liquor and drank it on Tuesday. However, soon after they had returned home, they fall ill. Their families took them to the Jewar primary health centre. After which Vijay died at the health centre on the same day," said Abhishek, DCP, Greater Noida.

DCP further said the two others were referred to the district hospital, from where they were taken to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi and they also died on Wednesday.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor