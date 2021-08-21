Three service chiefs visit National Defence Academy in Pune

The three chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force visited their alma mater the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune on August 20-21.

"The two-day visit marks a historical moment for this prestigious Tri-Service Training Academy as all three service chiefs are course mates from the 56th Course of NDA, which is rare and unique", according to an official release.

Earlier, it was only in 1991 that all three service chiefs were course mates from the first NDA (erstwhile Joint Services Wing) course.

"The very idea and thought of them visiting their Alma-Mater together not only reaffirms the eternity of the bonds of camaraderie imbibed in the Academy but also signifies the spirit of 'Jointmanship' which this Tri-Service Training Institution stands for", read the release.

Speaking on behalf of the three chiefs on this historical occasion, Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of the Naval Staff dwelled upon the emerging trends of modern warfare. He also exhorted the cadets to imbibe the basic tenets of modern military leadership. The Chiefs reviewed the ongoing training of cadets and the available training and administrative infrastructure of NDA.

During their visit, the chiefs paid homage at the 'Hut of Remembrance', which commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers of Armed Forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The Service Chiefs also visited their parent squadrons 'Hunter' (Naval Chief) & 'Lima' (Army & Air Chiefs); and interacted with the cadets of the respective squadrons, according to the release.

"Their visit to the Academy has provided unmatched inspiration and sense of pride to all the cadets and would further catalyze them to strive for excellence in their military careers and reinforce the Spirit of Camaraderie and 'Jointmanship' amongst the three Services", it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

