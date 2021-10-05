Thunderstorms likely in parts of UP, Haryana

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Barwala, Adampur (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli (U.P.) during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad, Jind, Hissar, Hansi (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh(U.P.) during next 2 hours," they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

