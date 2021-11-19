Thunderstorms, moderate rain predicted in TN, Puducherry

Chennai, Nov 19 The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast crossed between Puducherry and Chennai on Friday morning between 3-4 a.m., said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, the Depression that lay centred over north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, about 60 km south-southwest of Chennai and 60 km north- northeast of Puducherry at 5.30 a.m. on Friday is to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rain likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Erode and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu during the same period.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next six hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as the condition will be rough along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next six hours.

Meanwhile several district administrations in Tamil Nadu have declared holiday on Friday.

Chennai experienced intermittent rains on Thursday and slight rains on Friday morning. The sky continues to be overcast.

The city went under water during the last week's rains and more rains made the Chennai citizens tensed up further.

The one nursery rhyme that most of the Chennai citizens remembered was 'Rain rain go away, come again another day'.

Perhaps hearing their prayers, the rain Gods did not shower much this time around despite the red alert issued earlier by the weather department.

While power supply was maintained in the city, some areas in Mylapore and Luz suffered very low voltage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor