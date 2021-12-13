Time for political parties to make climate change election agenda: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday urged political parties to make climate change their election agenda terming it as "need of the hour."

The minister today attended an event in Mumbai in which he handed over 'Majhi Vasundhara' curriculum to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. The curriculum, developed with the help of UNICEF, aims at creating awareness about climate change and instilling responsibility towards our planet in primary school education.

"If climate change happens, it will impact the people of our country more than any other country because we have a dense population. Need of the time is that political parties make climate change their election agenda," Thackeray said while addressing the gathering.

"We are handing over the green syllabus to the school education department and hope this to be a very important step towards green earth," he added.

Thackeray also said that the state government will discuss the climate change situation with state MLAs in the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

"Climate change is a crucial issue not just for Mumbai or Maharashtra, but for the entire world," said the minister.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "In this hour of climate emergency, the survival of the human race on Earth entirely depends on our actions. Introducing this curriculum is our attempt at getting the next generation to start with a green thumb and be proactively involved in a pro-earth lifestyle."

He further informed that this curriculum for Classes 1-8 will include Biodiversity Conservation, Solid Waste Management, Water Resources Management, Energy, Air, Pollution and Climate Change. "The coursework comprises activity-based lessons that go beyond classroom learning," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

