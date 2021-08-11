TMC party leader Abhishek Banerjee and others booked for misbehaving with cops

Tripura police has booked Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and few others on the charge of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. The case was lodged 48 hours after the leaders, during their visit on August 8, allegedly misbehaved with police officers at Khowai district. “ We booked them under Section 186 (obstruction of public servants in the discharge of his public function) and 36 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code on Tuesday. They will be summoned, “ said Khowai district superintendent of police Kiran Kumar.

The TMC leaders were in Tripura to meet 14 party leaders who arrested for violating Covid-19 norms and on two other charges on August 7.Once they were granted bail, they travelled back to Kolkata even as Banerjee alleged that none of them was given medical treatment in the state. The TMC also claimed that two of their youth leaders, Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta, were injured after their vehicle was attacked allegedly by BJP workers at Ambassa in Dhalai district on August 7. Despite this, the police didn’t arrest any BJP cadre, they alleged. Trinamool Congress state unit refuted the charge of misbehaviour against them. “ We didn’t misbehave with police on August 8. All the charges are baseless. Even 12 other activists of our party were booked on false charges of causing grave injury, attempt to murder and others in the last two days at Ambassa in Dhalai district,” said TMC leader Subal Bhowmik.

