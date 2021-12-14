TMC's actual meaning is 'Total Money Cut', making money from state projects: Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar on Monday said that TMC's actual meaning is 'Total Money Cut' and alleged that the party is making money from the state projects.

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark of equating TMC with 'Temple Mosque Church', Sukanta Majumdar told ANI, "TMC's actual meaning is 'Total Money Cut', making money from the state projects. Where is Gurudwara, other than temple, church, mosque? This is not secularism."

Majumdar further slammed Banerjee and said, "Mamata Banerjee is only doing 'political tourism', which is why she is going to Goa. She yells at her MLAs, befools people."

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee arrived in Goa on Sunday evening.

Banerjee, who is on a two-day tour of the coastal state, arrived at the Goa airport. She will be in the state on December 13 and 14.

Goa is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls in early 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor