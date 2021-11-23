TN dairy farmers elated over govt's move to add ghee in Pongal gift pack

Chennai, Nov 23 The dairy farmers of Tamil Nadu are elated over the state government's decision to include ghee products made by the Aavin milk cooperative society, in gift hampers to be given to ration cardholders during Pongal.

The announcement on Monday comes as the state-back cooperative society has been incurring losses since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Aavin officials told that of the 25 unions under the cooperative, 20 are incurring losses and the decision of the state government to buy the ghee would improve its financial state considerably.

M.G. Rajendran, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, told : "We welcome decision of the state government. This will help Aavin come out of crisis. Since the pandemic, 5,000 tonnes of butter have stagnated with Aavin. The order, including ghee, in the gift hamper will help melt at least 2,500 tonnes of butter."

He said that this would help Aavin to release money to milk suppliers, benefitting dairy farmers.

While speaking to , K. Selvaraju, a dairy farmer, said: "The government has taken a very good decision to buy ghee from Aavin for free distribution to the ration card holders during Pongal and this decision will benefit people like us who will get our money that is due from Aavin."

During Diwali also, the state government had placed orders for buying sweets from Aavin.

The sale figures of the cooperative during the festival of lights was recorded as Rs 83 crore which was much higher than corresponding period last year, when the sale was Rs 57 crore.

