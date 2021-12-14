TN: DMK leaders offer prayers at Dargah for Udhayanidhi Stalin's successful political career

Special prayers were offered at Hazrath Syed Moosa Shah Khaderi dargah here for party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin's successful political career.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K S Masthan and other party leaders offered prayers at the dargah.

Speaking to ANI, here in Chennai, K. S. Masthan, who is Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, said, "We offered a special prayer for DMK president MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's good health and lifetime service for people. The time for Udhayanidhi Stalin will come soon. His political career is going on a good pace."

Trustee of the dargah, Syed Manooruddin, said, "Udayanidhi Stalin is now a political figure of state who is well known by everyone. We prayed that he should come as the Deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu."

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin had made his political debut this year in state assembly elections and won from the Chepauk constituency.

( With inputs from ANI )

