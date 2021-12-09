TN Locals showers petals and chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" on ambulance carrying mortal of CDS General Bipin Rawat

The Mi17 V helicopter that crashed yesterday while carrying Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat from Coonoor to Wellington has been found. The crash killed several military officers and crew members, including General Rawat and his wife. The whole country is shocked and disappointed, by the death of the chief.



Local of Tamil Nadu is been seen showering flowers petals on the ambulance, which carrying Cheif's body. The crowd was seen chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” words by the passing of an ambulance.



In the video posted by ANI, locals from Tamil Nadu are standing in a row to mourn CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr. Madhulika Rawat, and the 11 others who passed away in the crash on December 8. The mortal arrived at the Sulur airbase from the Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris from there the mortal will took to the capital Delhi.

#WATCH| Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals & chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as ambulances carrying mortal remains of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife & other personnel who died in Coonoor military chopper crash, arrive at Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/fhVIDaf5FL — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence, Ajay Bhatt, and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval will attend the funeral to pay their tributes at the Palam Technical Area today in the evening.