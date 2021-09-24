To ease booking experience, UTS on mobile application now available in Hindi language

As a Digital India initiative by the Government of India and with a view to promoting three C's - Cashless transactions (Digital payment), Contact less ticketing (no need to physically visit the point of sale) and Customer convenience and experience, UTS on Mobile app is now available in Hindi language apart from English.

According to the Ministry of Railways, users can opt for any one language of his/her choice using the application. Using UTS On Mobile app, Users can choose between paperless or paper ticket mode and can book any type of ticket including journey ticket booking, season ticket booking/Renewal and platform ticket booking.

The benefits of mobile ticketing for customers include no waiting in the ticket queue, being paperless and environmentally friendly. Also, once a ticket is booked the ticket can be shown to TTE even in offline mode without any internet connection.

Booking on the run: - Passenger who is in hurry or makes a last-minute decision to travel can just reach the station, Scan the QR code displayed at various places at the station. Scan it and book the ticket. This facility is presently available at 1600 stations.

Fully Cashless: - The customer can use all types of digital payment options i.e. Rail - Wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI and E-Wallets.

Cheaper: - The customer who uses Rail-Wallet Facility are given a 5 per cent bonus on recharge. For example, if a passenger recharges his Wallet for Rs1000, he gets the recharge value of Rs 1050.

The Mobile Ticket application is fully developed in-house by Indian Railways (CRIS) and is available across platforms - Android and iOS and can be downloaded free of cost from the respective stores. The application has been widely appreciated for its usability and customer experience and has got a four-star rating at Google Play Store. No of Registered users of the UTS Mobile application is 1.47 crore.

Conventionally, Unreserved tickets were sold at the booking counters of Railway Stations. With a view to reducing the waiting time of passengers at booking counters, Railway ticketing agents and automated ticket vending machines were introduced as additional points of sale at bigger stations. However, the physical presence of the customer was required at all these three points of sale.

UTS mobile ticketing was launched on 27 December 2014 after that the system was rigorously tested on the parameters of safety, security and customer experience and later on proliferated over the entire Mumbai Suburban. Gradually Mobile Ticketing was extended to the metro cities of Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Secunderabad between the years 2015-17.

From Nov1, 2018 onwards UTS Mobile Ticketing is available for interzonal travel also i.e. between any pair of stations over the entire Indian Railway on the pattern of normal ticketing.

( With inputs from ANI )

