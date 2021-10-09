To fight Centre, will join hands with anyone said Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that he is ready to fight with the central government for the rights of the state and is ready to join hands with anyone for the cause.

While addressing the assembly on Thursday, KCR said that DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had written a letter to him expressing concern over the attitude of central government towards the states. KCR said that there was no difference between Congress and the BJP in their handling of the states.

While addressing the assembly on Thursday, KCR said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has written a letter to him expressing concern over the attitude of the central government with the states.

"The central government has taken away the taxes also in the name of GST. Now they want to take the petrol and diesel prices also into GST ambit. Not only us, but even the BJP ruling states have also opposed that," said KCR.

"The Finance Minister recently held a meeting at Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister opposed the proposal of bringing petrol and diesel prices into the GST ambit. There is no difference between both these parties (BJP and Congress) in taking away the rights of the states and in preventing the states from working," he added.

KCR further alleged that both Congress and BJP have been looting in the name of different schemes.

"It was Jawahar Rojgar Yojna in Congress rule and it is Deen Dayal Yojna in BJP rule. Only names changed, but no difference in policy," said KCR.

"We all should hold talks on such controversies. If needed, we will fight with the centre for the rights of the state," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor