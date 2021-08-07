Tokyo Olympics: Haryana announces Rs 2.50 crore prize, job for wrestler Bajrang Punia

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning a bronze medal at the Olympics and noted that the state has made an important contribution to the country's campaign at the Olympics.

He said Neeraj Chopra will be given a cash reward of Rs 2.50 crore, a government job and a plot at a concessional rate.

"Haryana wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in 65 kg style wrestling. India won the sixth medal in Tokyo Olympics. According to the sports policy of the state, a cash prize of Rs 2.50 crore and a government job will be given to him. A plot on 50 per cent concession will be given to him," the release said.

An indoor stadium equipped with modern facilities will be built in Khudan, the village of Bajrang Punia, the release added.

Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the Bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. He defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor