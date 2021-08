Tokyo Paralympic: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"I look forward to interacting with India's contingent at the #Paralympics tomorrow, 17th August at 11 AM. These are remarkable players who have shown outstanding skill and tenacity. I would urge sports lovers to watch the programme tomorrow," PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, as many as 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation. This is India's biggest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games, it said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present during the interaction. The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events.

( With inputs from ANI )

