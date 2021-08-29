Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver medal in high jump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated para-athlete Nishad Kumar for his silver medal win at the high jump event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

"More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," said the Prime Minister.

With a jump of 2.06 meters, Nishad won the silver medal and also created an Asian Record at the event.

Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

( With inputs from ANI )

