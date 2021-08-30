Tokyo Paralympics: President Kovind congratulates Yogesh Kathuniya, Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh for winning medals

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya and javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar for bagging medals in Tokyo Paralympics.

"Delighted to see our Paralympians bring more glory to the nation! Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in the discus throw, Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar bags silver and bronze respectively in the javelin throw. Congratulations! Every Indian is celebrating your success," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, President Kovind congratulated shooter Av Lekhara for bagging a gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics and said the country is elated by her stellar performance.

"Another daughter of India makes us proud! Congratulations to Av Lekhara for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at the Paralympics. India is elated by your stellar performance! Our tricolour flies high at the podium due to your phenomenal feat," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya on Monday clinched silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Yogesh threw 44.38 in his sixth and final attempt to take up the top spot before Claudiney Batista of Brazil fired 44.57 in his first attempt to dethrone the Indian athlete.

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

( With inputs from ANI )

