Tokyo Paralympics: Union Ministers shower wishes for shooter Avani Lekhara for bagging Bronze medal

Union Ministers among others poured wishes to shooter Avani Lekhara for clinching a Bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics event. With this, Lekhara has bagged two medals at this sporting event.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur called her "India's golden girl".

"India's Golden Girl-Amazing Avani!!! @AvaniLekhara has been absolutely awesome at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics by winning her 2nd medal! History has been made! in Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final #Cheer4India #Praise4Para," Thakur said in a tweet.

Former Union Sports Minister and current Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju praised her victory and said that she has created a history for India.

"A proud moment as @AvaniLekhara has won her spectacular 2nd medal #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. She won Bronze medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 and created a history for India #Cheer4India #Praise4Para," tweeted Rijiju.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Lekhara for making the whole nation proud.

"Wonderful @AvaniLekhara! #Paralympics You have once again brought laurels to the country by winning another medal. The whole nation is proud of you...Many congratulations for the bronze medal.#Praise4Para," tweeted Shah.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal called Lekhara as an inspiration for Young India. He tweeted, "What an inspiration for Young India! Golden girl @AvaniLekhara wins another medal at the #Paralympics. This time, a in the R8 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event. #Praise4Para."

Lekhara has become the first Indian to clinch two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Golden girl clinched another medal! Congratulations, #AvaniLekhara, for bringing home and becoming the first Indian to win medals at #Paralympics Your grit and determination showcased at #Tokyo2020 has made each Indian proud #Praise4Para," said Mandaviya in a tweet.

Earlier today, Indian athlete Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

This is Avani's second medal in the ongoing Paralympics as she had won gold earlier this week.Avani was at the fourth position at the end of the kneeling round with a score of 149.5 points.

The 19-year-old Indian athlete slipped into the sixth position following the conclusion of the prone round. After shot 30, Avani had 303.4 points.

Avani then moved to fifth position as she started the elimination round on a high. Continuing her good run, the Indian athlete then moved to fourth position at the end of two series in the standing position.

( With inputs from ANI )

