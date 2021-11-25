Tomato Price: Tomatoes available at Rs 23 per kg at this place, most expensive in Port Blair at Rs 135 per kg

Petrol and diesel prices had reached record high price in the country. On the other hand, even in such a situation, the cheapest petrol was available in Port Blair. But now with the rising prices of vegetables, the price of tomato in Port Blair has reached Rs 135 per kg. At present, petrol is being sold at Rs 82.96 per liter and diesel at Rs 77.13 per liter.

According to the latest figures on the Consumer Affairs Ministry's website, the cheapest tomatoes were being sold at Rs 23 per kg in Jodhpur and Bodeli on November 24, 2021. The most expensive potatoes were being sold at Rs 51 per kg in Tipuram and Rs 11 per kg in Hamirpur. The price of one kg of onion was Rs 60 in Sohra and Siliguri and Rs 20 in Bhopal.

Currently many vegetables are being sold more expensive than apples. Prices of peas and tomatoes, which are sold cheaply in winter, have become expensive. In many cities of the country, tomatoes sold at Rs 20/25 per kg in winter and it has reached Rs 100 per kg in many places. Peas are being sold at Rs 100, Rs 150 and Rs 200 per kg in many places.

Why are vegetables becoming more expensive?

There are many reasons why vegetables become expensive. Tomato is widely grown in South India. However, due to unseasonal rains this year, the crop has been severely damaged. Imports of tomatoes from South India declined due to crop failure. As a result, tomato prices have skyrocketed in Delhi and other major cities across the country.