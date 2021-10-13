Top JeM Commander Sham Sofi neutralized in encounter in J-K's Awantipora

Top JeM Commander terrorist Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter that broke out at Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Police and security forces are on the job.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district.

( With inputs from ANI )

