Top NCB officer leaves for Mumbai to probe pay-offs in drugs-on-cruise case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh, who is leading a vigilance team of the agency, left for Mumbai from Delhi airport on Monday.

The vigilance team had summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, to record his statement in the alleged payoff in the case today. The agency asked Sail to appear before it at 2 pm on Monday, said NCB.

Gyaneshwar Singh is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) which has been constituted to probe allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

( With inputs from ANI )

