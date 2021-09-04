Total COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 67.72 cr in India

India administered 58.85 lakh COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the inoculation coverage to 67.72 (67,72,11,205) crore until 7 am on Saturday, according to the provisional report released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the figures available, as many as 1,03,60,248 healthcare workers have been inoculated with 1st dose of COVID vaccine while 84.49 lakh (84,49,196) people have been inoculated with both the doses, states the report.

Meanwhile, the number of frontline workers vaccinated stands at 1,83,28 ,477 (first dose) and 1,34,55,994 (two doses).

With the recovery of 36,385 patients in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 97.43 per cent.

The active caseload in the country is 4,05,681.

For the past 71 days, the weekly positivity rate remained below 3 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.50 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 5 per cent for 89 consecutive days, said the report.

India reported 42,618 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours wherein Kerala contributed a majority of cases by logging 29,322 positive cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor