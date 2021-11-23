Tourist safety, keeping drug trade in check, top priority: new Goa DGP

Panaji, Nov 23 Tourist safety and keeping narcotics activity in check will be the top priorities for the Goa Police, newly appointed Director General of Police Indra Dev Shukla said on Tuesday.

Shukla, who took charge as the state's top cop, also said that he would try to create a culture of courteous policing in the coastal state, which has been at the receiving end of bad-press following a series of derelictions by police officials in the recent past.

"Tourist safety will be the highest priority, narcotics activities will be another priority, traffic smoothness will be ensured on roads. There are problems of parking on some of the roads and we will promote green corridors, where environment should also be protected and traffic should be smooth," Shukla told reporters after taking charge in Goa.

"I do not want any policeman to misbehave with any citizen. Absolutely not. And it is a big not. I need my policemen, while talking, while behaving to be helpful to everyone, whether it is citizens, tourists," he also said.

The top police official also said that he would focus on use of technology for good policing in the coastal state.

"As far as technology is concerned, without technology support no police can be advanced. Cyber crime also needs support of technology. My priority is that my police, my force, everybody should be fully equipped with technology. Technology cannot be brushed aside," Shukla also said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor