Traders in Delhi's Khari Baoli lament surge in dry fruit prices, decreasing sales

Amidst disrupted imports from Afghanistan in view of the Taliban seizing power in the country, the dry fruit prices witnessed a surge in Delhi leaving the traders of Khari Baoli market, a wholesale dry fruit market in Delhi, disappointed with the decreasing sales.

Speaking to ANI, Vipul Goel, a dry fruit trader in Khari Baoli, lamented the decreasing sales. "Many dry fruits like figs, almonds, apricots and raisins are primarily imported from Afghanistan. Because of the current situation there, the prices have increased by more than 25-30 per cent," he said.

"The people are either avoiding buying dry fruits or buying in small quantities because of the skyrocketing prices. The sales have been affected a lot because of this," he added.

Another trader Santosh Soni informed that the prices have increased by Rs 200 per kg to Rs 400 per kg.

The traders also expressed worry over disrupted imports that might affect the supply chain if the situation does not improve.

The violence has dramatically surged in Afghanistan after the US drawdown started in May. In the build-up to the August 31 deadline, the Taliban has managed to seize the majority of the territory and key border crossings.

Earlier on August 15, the Afghanistan government collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban taking over the capital city of Kabul.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

( With inputs from ANI )

