Treatment of COVID 19, dengue included under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

The central government has decided to include the treatment of COVID-19 and dengue under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the Minister of State Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Pawar said that the laboratory tests and treatment for COVID-19 infection, both will be covered under the health benefit packages for COVID-19.

As per the Union Health Ministry's press release, the tests for COVID-19 reimbursement level package as per the ICMR guidelines.

Further, the release informed that the treatment of dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever, dengue shock syndrome would be included in the health benefits package for dengue under AB-PMJAY.

( With inputs from ANI )

