Trinamool MPs seek to meet Amit Shah over alleged attack on party leaders in Tripura

As many as 16 All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs have arrived in New Delhi seeking an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over the alleged attacks on party leaders in Tripura, said Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool leader said, "Amit Shah Home Minister, Sir. Brutal attacks on AITC officials. Even members of the media clobbered in Tripura. Unprecedented attacks. Arrests on trumped-up charges. 16 Trinamool MPs have reached Delhi. Sir, please do give us an appointment this morning. Patiently waiting."

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

Trinamool earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

The MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in the national capital against the arrest of Trinamool Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh by Tripura Police. Ghosh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

( With inputs from ANI )

