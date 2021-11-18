Tripura Chit Fund scam: High Court suggests appointment of special prosecutors to expedite proceedings

A Tripura High Court division bench consisting of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay suggested the state government appoint special public prosecutors to expedite the proceedings on cases related to the Tripura Chit Fund scam.

The Court also passed a host of directives to the state government to ensure that deposits of thousands of investors could be returned. "This Court is of the considered view that the government should appoint special prosecution counsel to chase up the charge sheet submitted by the SIT, since, we are of the considered view that specially appointed counsel would be less burdened with work and would have more time and interest to prosecute the charge sheet submitted," it said.

"Accordingly, we direct that necessary numbers of counsel may be appointed in various Courts where all the charge sheets have been submitted by the SIT within a period of two weeks from today. They shall, in turn, submit weekly reports to the head of the SIT which shall ensure that all necessary steps as required from the prosecution are taken up at an early date", the Court order read. The Court passed the order after undergoing the developments in the cases related to the alleged scam.

The state government affidavit informed the Court that investigation in a total of 71 cases have been completed by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) and only one case remains pending for conclusion. Charge sheets have been filed against 480 accused persons in connection with the cases. "This Court was also informed by the government advocate that actions were initiated before the learned Special Judges of the Special Courts seeking attachment of properties of the Companies and the Directors. The High Court also directed the state to make enough publicity of the authorities where the depositors can make their appeals for their deposits," the order added.

The Division Bench also felt that efforts should be put in place from the end of the government of India and it directed the IG level officer, the head of the Special Investigation Team to take needful steps.

"We direct that the steps for attachment of the properties of the accused need to be taken up at the earliest and we call upon the special judges of the special courts also to take up these issues with the due urgency that the matter deserves. Further reports on the status of the prosecution may be filed prior to the next date," the order stated.

"It is also stated in the report that several of the accused persons, as well as the assets of the accused companies and of directors, are located outside the State of Tripura. In this respect, we called upon the Union of India to issue necessary instructions to the learned ASGs where requests are sent from the State of Tripura pertaining to any action that needs to be taken vis-a-vis the attachment of the properties of the accused," as per the order.

"The learned ASGs of the various states may be requested to extend the kind assistance in the enforcement of the law. In the present case, the IG heading the SIT may make such requests to the concerned ASGs of the State through the office of the ASG, Tripura who is requested to extend his kind assistance in this regard," the order further stated.

Senior advocate Samarjit Bhattacharjee was appointed as amicus curiae pertaining to the case while D Bhattacharjee represented the Court on behalf of the government.

A total of Rs 464 crore was allegedly misappropriated due to the scam.

( With inputs from ANI )

