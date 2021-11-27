Tripura CM Biplab expresses condolences over death of cop, 4 others in Khowai

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday expressed their condolences over the killing of five people including a police official in Khowai district.

"I am deeply shocked and pained. The second officer of Khowai police station Satyajit Mallik made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty when he was attacked by a miscreant. I pray for the departed souls and wish speedy recovery of the injured ones", the Chief Minister tweeted.

Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik also condoled the death of Mallik.

In a gruesome incident, five persons including a cop lost their lives after a middle-aged person attacked his family members, passers-by with a shovel at the Ramchandraghat area in Khowai district late on Friday night.

The accused--Pradip Debroy is a mason by profession and has no history of violent behaviour in the past, the police said.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), VS Yadav said, "Five people including a police official died after a mason turned violent and attacked his own family members. Two of his daughters, his elder brother, a passer-by, and an officer of Khowai police station died in the gruesome attack. The person has been arrested soon after the incident late on Friday night".

Sharing further details of the incident, Superintendent of Police Khowai district Kiran Kumar said the accused was normal till in the late evening of Friday

"But, suddenly he wielded a shovel and started attacking both of his daughters playing inside the house. Seeing that his elder brother came to save them but he received repeated blows of the sharp weapon on different parts of his body leading to death."

"The accused came out of his house and started attacking whoever he found in front of him. One Krishna Das along with his son Karanbir Das who was passing by the Debroy's house fell prey to his anger. 54-year-old Krishna Das died on the spot while his son sustained grievous injuries," Kumar added.

After receiving the information about the incident, on-duty police officer Satyajit Mallik rushed to the spot. He was informed by the locals that two people had been murdered on the spot.

Mallik went straight in front of the accused with a lathi to control him but before he could do anything Debroy started beating him indiscriminately. Soon reinforcement reached the spot and the accused was arrested after being overpowered. He was brought to Khowai police station but he was still behaving violently and trying to hit the walls and enclosures repeatedly.

He will be produced before the Court today.

Meanwhile, the police later recovered Satyajit Mallik, Karanbir Das, the accused person's wife Mala Pal Debroy from the spot and brought them to Khowai hospital but the on-duty doctors referred them to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital.

While the police officer died on reaching Agartala.

As per the latest information, the other injured persons are still critical at the hospital.

On being asked what could be the reason, the police superintendent said, "The family members have told the police that he has no past history of such behaviour. Locals have on the other hand said that it could be a result of some occult practices like witchcraft and all. The investigation is underway to ascertain as to what has actually happened."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

