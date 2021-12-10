Tripura likely to get international flights to Singapore, Chittagong, Dhaka

The Government of Tripura will soon approach the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking direct international flight linkages between Agartala-Chittagong and Agartala-Singapore route, highly placed sources in the Civil Secretariat said.

Already, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sought direct flight service between Agartala-Dhaka route during a virtual meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

These moves can be seen as a prelude to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala getting the status of International Airport.

It is expected that the first international flight shall land in Agartala soon after the new Airport terminal building is inaugurated.

"Tripura government is eager to ensure connectivity with all the South East Asian countries, especially the commercial capitals. If Agartala gets direct flights to all the commercial capitals of the South East Asian countries, Agartala will become a strategic point in the global map," sources said.

"Even the government has decided to grant subsidies to make sure that the international flights show interest in Tripura. Only recently, the government has reduced the state's share of taxes on Aviation Turbine Fuel. Similarly, some other steps shall surely be taken to attract the airlines operating international flights", the source added.

The Chief Minister, while inaugurating the Destination Tripura investment summit, had said that the Tripura government is wholeheartedly trying to bring international flights to MBB Airport in Agartala.

( With inputs from ANI )

