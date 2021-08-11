Tripura Police registers FIR against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, other party leaders

Tripura Police registered FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and other party leaders for misbehaving with Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Khowai and preventing them from discharging their duty.

Apart from Banerjee, the case has also been registered against West Bengal minister Bratya Basu and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

The FIR states that following the arrest of 14 TMC leaders and workers on Sunday morning, a group of party workers led by minister Bratya Basu and MP Dola Sen reached the Khowai police station. Soon, Abhishek Banerjee also reached the station.

The police have stated that the group of TMC leaders misbehaved with the Additional SP and other police personnel and also shouted at them.

Last week, TMC alleged that its party workers were attacked by the BJP workers in Agartala. Abhishek Banerjee, MP from West Bengal and TMC member, accused BJP of choking democracy in Tripura.

However, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday termed it as 'drama' and said she has a habit of doing it.

( With inputs from ANI )

