Tripura: Several injured after attack on TMC leader's residence

Several people were injured in an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

Personnel of Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles has been deployed in the area.

Commenting on the incident, Bhowmik told ANI, "The attack was done when we (TMC party members) were talking. It is unimaginable because this is my place of birth. Some chairs and bikes were also broken during the attack."

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Youth Congress President Sayonni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

B Jagadishwar Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) West, Tripura said, "She has been arrested based on preliminary evidence. We have registered a case under sections 307, 153 of the Indian Penal Code. Action will be taken against those who attacked TMC workers as well after identification, an FIR has been filed."

When she was being brought to the East Agartala Women Police Station in West Tripura district, TMC alleged that several BJP workers gheraoed the site and attacked its party workers.

Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Subal Bhowmik have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for alleged abuse of police power and vandalisation of police station by its party workers.

Bhowmik alleged that at least four TMC workers were injured in the incident today.

"They started their drama from the morning itself. We are here with Sayonni, without any notice whatsoever. The ruling party has been isolated. They will lose the upcoming civic body elections which will start on November 25. BJP hooligans vandalised the police station, beat up the police as well. We have seen such administration and government for the first time. This is all pre-planned. Our four to five workers have been injured," Bhowmik told ANI.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in New Delhi over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

According to TMC sources, a delegation of 15 Trinamool Congress MPs will reach Delhi on Sunday night.

"They have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. The MPs will sit on a dharna from tomorrow morning in the national capital," they said.

The MPs in the delegation include Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien Sougata Roy, and Dola Sen.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor