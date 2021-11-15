Tripura: Two women journalists granted bail by district court on bond of Rs 75K each

The Gomati district court granted bail to two women journalists, Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, who were arrested on charges of publishing false news and spreading communal disharmony in Tripura on Monday.

Advocate Pijush Biswas, who appeared for the duo, said, "The journalists have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 75,000 each and have been asked to appear before the Kakraban Police station tomorrow where the case has been registered."

The police arrested the women journalists under Sections 153A, 153B, 193, 504, 120B, 204 of the IPC on Monday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

