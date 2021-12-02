TRS MP moves adjournment notice in LS on MSP guarantee, food grains procurement policy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Thursday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'.

In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Rao said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance on 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'."

After the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter session, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for MSP.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

