Truth triumphed, says Sidhu after MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra appeared before police

Hours after Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni arrived at the Crime Branch office in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that "truth has triumphed."

Earlier today, he ended his hunger strike with the family of journalist Raman Kashyap, who died in the violence on October 3.

"Broke my fast with family of Raman Kashyap ... After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations. The Almighty gave me the strength to fight for a Just cause ... Path of Truth will always Triumph !! #SatyamevJayate," he tweeted.

Sidhu was demanding the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

( With inputs from ANI )

