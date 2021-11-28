TTD mulls disaster management system to tackle rain havoc

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 28 Beset by flooding and widespread damage to its properties over the last ten days, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is mulling a disaster management system.

Record levels of rainfall, unseen in the past three decades, has been reported in the region between November 17-19, following the depression in the Bay of Bengal. On Sunday too, heavy rainfall caused inconvenience to devotees and pilgrims.

The TTD Trust manages the affairs of the hill-top shrine of Lord Venkateswara, renowned as the world's richest Hindu temple.

TTD Executive Officer Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to set up a Disaster Management System to assess losses and damages during calamities like heavy rains, rock falls on ghat roads, and also issue precautionary alerts to devotees.

Addressing a review meeting in Tirupati on Sunday, Reddy said a control room should be set up during such crisis periods in co-ordination with all departments to help devotees.

He said there is an urgent need to revive devotee services by undertaking repairs on war footing to ghat roads damaged during recent rains. He also urged engineering department officials to make temporary repairs to Srivari Mettu footpath as permanent repairs may take time.

Officials have been directed to adopt Rock Bolt Technology to avert incidents of landslides and road sinking on the ghat roads as suggested by experts committee. They have also been asked to document the rain losses at all locations to prepare an action plan, to facilitate devotees during such crisis situations.

As part of the disaster management system, officers concerned have been told to follow SOP (Standard Operation Procedure).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor