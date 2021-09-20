Twins born to couple on same day they lost 2 daughters in boat accident

Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh had lost their two daughters in a boat accident in Godavari river on September 15, 2019.

The couple was devastated by the tragedy. But now, two years later, happy moments are back in their life. Because two years later, on the same date, Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi have twin daughters. The family has once again celebrated the arrival of twin daughters in the house, saying, "This is God's blessing."

According to the information received, on September 15, 2019, a boat drowned in the Godavari river near Kachuluru in East Godavari district. Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi had lost their two daughters in this accident. One of the girls was just one year old and the other was three years old. The two girls were visiting the ancient Bhadrachalam temple on the banks of Godavari in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana with their grandmother. However, the boat met with a terrible accident and sank in the Godavari river.

As many as 50 passengers were killed in the accident. Meanwhile, now, exactly two years later, on September 15, the same date has brought happy moments in the couple's life. Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi have twin daughters. "We are very happy. This is God's alchemy. This is God's blessing," the couple said. Doctors said both the girl and the mother were safe. A Hindi website has reported about this.