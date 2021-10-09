Two apprehended for selling live pangolin in Bhubaneswar

Published: October 9, 2021

The Special Task Force of Bhubaneswar Police apprehended two persons for allegedly trying to sell a pangolin on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kailash and Chaitanya.

As per police, a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force on the service road of NH-16 in between Gurujanga-Pitapalli, Khordha after the information on transportation/deal of sale of the pangolin was received by police. The accused were apprehended after they failed to produce any valid authority in support of the possession of pangolin.

A live pangolin, a car and other incriminating materials were recovered along with the accused.

A case has been registered against the duo and they will be produced at a court. The pangolin will be handed over to Divisional Forest Officer, Khorda Wild Life Warden for safe custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

