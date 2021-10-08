Two arrested for running Ponzi scheme in Delhi
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme and duping people of crores of rupees.
The accused have been identified as Harshul Kaushik and Gurmeet Sahni. They both were running a Ponzi scheme by the name of 'E-Rickshaw on Rent'.
More than 50 complaints involving 1100 victims/investors have been received by the police against them. They have allegedly cheated people of a total of Rs 15 crores.
The accused were running a company named SOS Vehicles Service Pvt Ltd. They encouraged and induced people to invest in their firm and earn healthy returns on the investments made. They also got victims visiting a manufacturing plant of E-Rickshaws. After initially paying the returns to their investors, they stopped paying them money, thus looting them of their hard-earned money.
A case was registered against the accused after which the police managed to arrest them after two months long surveillance.
Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
