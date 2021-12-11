Two arrested in J&K for attempting bank robbery
By IANS | Published: December 11, 2021 11:36 PM2021-12-11T23:36:47+5:302021-12-12T00:00:07+5:30
Jammu, Dec 11 Two persons were arrested on Saturday for attempting bank robbery and setting ablaze a saw mill in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Police said a Jal Shakti department employee, Pushpinder Sharma and one Ankit Sudan were arrested on Saturday in connection with an FIR registered for setting ablaze a saw mill and attempting robbery in a bank branch in Sunderbani town of Rajouri district on Thursday.
"The accused have confessed setting the saw mill ablaze and also an attempt made by them to rob a bank," police said.
